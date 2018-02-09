Nursultan Nazarbayev instructs to reduce national debt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted ministers with reducing the public debt during the extended meeting of the Government on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President instructed Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev and Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov to get under control the work on reducing the national debt.

"You should keep the national debt on an even level and monitor the situation. Steps to prevent the growth of the Government debt and to reduce it should be correlated with the public revenues. Things happen. Therefore, we must have the funds needed. Recently, we have spent a lot on construction and roads," said the President addressing Minister Sultanov.

During today's extended session of the Government, the Prime Minister and a number of ministers and regional governors reported to the Head of State on the results achieved last year.