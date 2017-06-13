  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev invited to visit Georgia

    15:15, 13 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received an invitation to visit Georgia, Kazinform reports.

    Georgian leader Giorgi Margvelashvili who is in Kazakhstan for an official visit extended the invitation to President Nazarbayev during the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday.

    "It will be another important step for rapprochement of our economies, tourism and cultures. I hope that you'll pay the visit in the future," President Margvelashvili said at the joint press conference in the Akorda presidential residence.

    President Nazarbayev summed up results of the bilateral negotiations earlier.

    The Georgian President added that the sides touched upon the difficulties Georgia has in the region.

    "The visit will help deepen and step up cooperation between Tbilisi and Astana," Giorgi Margvelashvili said in conclusion.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Georgia President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!