Nursultan Nazarbayev invited to visit Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov invited his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For a quarter-century since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our countries, much has been done to establish the bilateral cooperation. We intend to actively strengthen the relations of friendship and good-neighborliness and the strategic partnership between our countries on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and non-intervention in each other's internal affairs. I invited Nursultan Abishevich to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Within the framework of the visit, we plan to hold a regular session of the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Highest Interstate Council," Sooronbay Jeenbekov said making a joint statement following the talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Besides, the Head of State of Kyrgyzstan said he had invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to take part in the opening ceremony of the third World Nomad Games that will be held on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in September 2018. "Kazakh athletes will also actively participate in the Games," he said.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that next year Kyrgyzstan will celebrate the 90th Birthday Anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov, a great Kyrgyz writer. "I hope that Kazakhstan will not remain uninvolved and will take an active part in the festivities dedicated to that date because the Kazakh people love and esteem the works by that eminent writer," the President of Kyrgyzstan concluded.