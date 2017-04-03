Nursultan Nazarbayev invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM There are no unresolved issues between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kazakh President has stated during his official visit to Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Certainly, while meeting, the presidents cannot leave the regional and global security issues without discussion. In this respect, Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, puts most of the focus on our region and large Central Asia including Syria and Afghanistan. Therefore, I can once again underline that Kazakhstan in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is committed to the UN resolution we voted in favor of, ie. to the accepted international rules", Nursultan Nazarbayev said making a joint press statement.

Also, Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstan maintains good relations with Azerbaijan as well as with Armenia and Georgia.

"And we want peace to be here and solution of the issue to be in a peaceful way. All we can do towards that we do by stimulating and calling on all countries to resolve this issue in a peaceful way. By the way, it meets the interests of both Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and all of us. We need to trade, live and develop", Nazarbayev added.

"We think that this visit and our negotiations will pave a brand new way, a new impulse to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan relations. They are advantageous for both states, strengthen traditional friendship and trust between our countries. Because we have one history, one culture, one language and common roots bringing us together. There are no unresolved issues between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. I myself personally very delighted with the negotiations. Ilham Heydarovich, I am very grateful to you personally for your hospitality. I invite you to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. I invite you to be a guest of honor at Expo 2017 opening and to be a guest in the Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as the presiding [country] I invite you as well", the Head of Kazakhstan concluded.



Photo: http://azertag.az