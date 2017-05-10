Nursultan Nazarbayev invites new S Korea President to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to Moon Jae-in on his election as the President of the Republic of Korea, the Akorda press service reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished his counterpart good health and success and to the friendly people of South Korea peace and prosperity.

"I am confident that your professional skills and life experience will ensure the further prosperity and development of South Korea, as well as strengthen its role in the international arena.

This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Korea. Since independence, cooperation between Astana and Seoul has been expanding. I believe that we will continue to develop bilateral relations in the spirit of strategic partnership," the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also invited Moon Jae-in to visit Kazakhstan and discuss strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.