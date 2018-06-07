Nursultan Nazarbayev invites Xi Jinping for official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in an extended meeting, the Kazakh President's press service reports.

In his welcoming speech, the Head of State expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay a state visit and highlighted the traditionally cordial reception provided by the Chinese side.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the re-election and the successful holding of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Kazakh President underlined the enhancement of the role of the Communist Party of China as the foundation of the country's statehood in implementing "The Chinese Dream".

The Head of State drew attention to the high dynamics of Kazakhstan-China relations, pointing out that 18 top-level meetings have been held since 2012.

"During this period, we have signed 127 bilateral commercial documents for a total of $67 billion. We need to continue this dialogue. The volume of mutual trade over the past year reached almost $11 billion, growing by more than 30 percent. We have even a greater potential for promoting bilateral relations," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He highly appraised Xi Jinping's personal contribution to the progressive development of good-neighborly relations in the spirit of friendship, equality, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Within the framework of your initiative to build the Silk Road Economic Belt, our cooperation has been strengthened to even a greater extent," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

The President of the PRC, in turn, highlighted the high level of development of bilateral cooperation, which set an example of good-neighborliness, and pointed to building mutual confidence and cooperation in implementing joint infrastructure initiatives, including "One Belt, One Road" Initiative.

During the talks, the Chinese side expressed interest in importing Kazakhstan-made environmentally friendly agricultural products, deepening bilateral cooperation in energy, oil and gas, new technologies and digitalization, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State invited the PRC President to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.