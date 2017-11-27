Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Turkey in the spring of 2018, Kazinform refers to the deputy chairman of the Great People's Assembly of the Turkish Republic Ahmet Aydin.

Speaking at the Kazakhstan Model of Modernization in the New Global Reality International Parliamentary Conference in Astana, Mr. Aydin said that President Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey within the framework of the meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council should strengthen the Kazakh-Turkish relations.

He also noted that Turkey is proud of its good relations with Kazakhstan, that today have reached the level of strategic partnership. According to him, the well-established dialogue on bilateral and global issues, close and friendly relations between the heads of state, and frequent exchange of high-level visits between Kazakhstan and Turkey indicate developing cooperation in all spheres.