Nursultan Nazarbayev: It’s hard to imagine life of society without television

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read out the greetings of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 60th Anniversary of the Kazakh television, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The employees and veterans of the Kazakh television, I congratulate you on the 60th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's television broadcasting. Nowadays, it is hard to imagine the life of society without television. That's why I can say it is a holiday not only for thousands of employees of the Kazakh television but for all citizens of Kazakhstan," the Head of State underlined.

In his greeting, the President stressed that the Kazakhstani television has traveled a long way from the beginning of its creation to the present time.

"Over the years, you have timely written modern history of our Homeland, about the past and current problems of our Republic. Kazakhstan's television that came into existence in the spring of 1958 turned into a large infrastructure with thousands of professionals provided with the best technologies. Qazaqstan National Television Channel that has become popular among many viewers in 60 years plays a special part in the Kazakh television. The Government creates all conditions for the development of the Kazakhstani television in line with modern requirements," Nazarbayev noted.





The President wished health, happiness, enthusiasm, and further creative success to all the people of television.