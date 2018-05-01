Nursultan Nazarbayev joins Day of Unity celebrations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has joined the celebrations of the Day of Unity held next to the Kazakh Yeli monument in Astana, Kazinform reports.

He is watching performances of dance ensembles and singers who came from all corners of the country to celebrate the national holiday within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru - birlik pen tutastyk negizi! concert.







Guests from Russia Turetskiy Choir and Turetskiy SOPRANO, Kazakhstani singers as well as ethno-cultural ensembles of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan are expected to delight the public with their performances as well.







Earlier President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Day of Unity. He noted that prosperity of our common home - the Republic of Kazakhstan - thrives only in unity, friendship and mutual respect. The Kazakh leader also wished everyone good health, wellbeing and success.



Kazakhstan has been observing the Day of Unity since 1996.





