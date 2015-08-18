Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kairat Mami discussed measures to reform judicial system within “100 specific steps”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Kairat Mami, chairman of the Supreme Court, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

The meeting discussed measures to reform the judicial system in the framework of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps - modern state for everyone" and the results of the courts' activity within the first half of 2015. The President of Kazakhstan noted the positive impact of ongoing reforms including the new codes, alternative preventive measures of arrest and punishment. Mr. Mami, in turn, emphasized that over the past six months in the country 98.6% of the rendered judgments were recognized legitimate and reasonable. The country has significantly reduced the number of prisoners, and the total amount of compensation for economic crimes amounted to KZT 950 million. Chairman of the Supreme Court informed Nursultan Nazarbayev on a reform aimed at transition to three-tier court system. In addition, the sitting touched upon the formation of the specialized board on investment matters and creation of the International Advisory Board. Following the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.