Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kazakh, Turkish companies need to boost trade

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Companies of Kazakhstan and Turkey need to increase trade, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are conducting large-scale privatization. We offer for sale the enterprises in the sectors of mining, oil and gas, energy, metallurgy, transport and logistics. We will hold an IPO of such large national companies as Kazakhtelecom, Kazatomprom, Kazpost, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and more," the President said during today's meeting with Turkey's top entrepreneurs.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh side presently analyzes the needs of international investors. In this respect, the President underlined the importance of Turkish business capabilities for Kazakhstan.

"We can supply you with the goods you do not have, and you can export to Kazakhstan the ones we do not have. If the Intergovernmental Commission and the business community are thoroughly engaged in this, they can make a list of such goods. We can help each other bolster our trade," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.