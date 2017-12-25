Nursultan Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have no unmanageable issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are no unmanageable problems between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has assured on Monday during the negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform correspondent reports from Akorda.

"I believe there are no problems between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan that could not be solved. Regarding the bilateral relations, the trade has grown by 13 percent within the first 10 months of this year. Kazakhstan is one of the major partners of Kyrgyzstan and one of its major investors. Over these years, about $650 million has been invested in the Kyrgyz economy, several hundreds of joint ventures operate in both countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the meeting in an extended format.

The President said that in Kazakhstan there are over 700 enterprises with the participation of Kyrgyz business and capital. "Presently, we are working within the Eurasian integration conditions. In a narrow format, we have discussed a wide range of regional political issues we need to address. Now, I propose to go into the topical issues of the bilateral agenda. No great length of time has yet elapsed since the last meeting in Minsk. Our governments have done very useful work, have settled the outstanding issues that both you and we, as much, were concerned about. Therefore, today we can talk about what else we can do," the Head of State said.

As Kazinform reported earlier, Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Astana for an official visit.