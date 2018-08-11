Nursultan Nazarbayev launches Khorgos-Kuryk regular container train

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The ceremony dedicated to the presentation of the Kuryk Multimodal Transport Hub with the Head of State's participation has been held in Mangistau region today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by the chiefs of governmental agencies, transport and logistics companies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Iran, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as veterans of Kazakhstan's transport industry.



In the course of a teleconference arranged at the meeting, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched a regular container train from Khorgos dry port to Kuryk Port and further to Europe through the Trans-Caspian corridor.

It is to be recalled that Kuryk Port is located south of the port of Aktau on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. The port is capable of receiving automobile and railway ferries all year round.

The need for ferry services increasing the export potential westwards through the ports in the Caspian Seat was announced in the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "Nurly Zhol - The Way into the Future". The synergy of the Caspian region projects under Nurly Zhol Governmental Program made it possible to build the related infrastructure. The construction of the facilities at Kuryk Port's first launch complex began in April 2015.