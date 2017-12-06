Nursultan Nazarbayev launches production of 'health elixir'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched an innovative food product based on "NAR" synbiotic during today's nationwide teleconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Nazarbayev University scholars' research has become sought-after in real business. One of our projects made the way from development to industrial production. We would like to present to the country a new innovative product based on "NAR" synbiotic," said Kanat Baigarin, Vice President of the Nazarbayev University.

Director of Agrofirma Rodina LLP Ivan Sauer said it is the first functional food product to be produced in our country. "NAR has a number of unique properties. It reinforces the immune system and conduces to active longevity. You are kindly requested to launch the drink production at Rodina farming company", said Ivan Sauer, addressing the President.

For his part, the Head of State said that science is one of the major components of the government program "Digital Kazakhstan". "We have two centers - Nazarbayev University and Alatau Innovation Park. It is our analogue of the Silicon Valley. When I visited the laboratories of our university, I saw a lot of developments related to both artificial intelligence and agriculture that save 70% water use. (...) There is much more to come. We do not use genetics in agriculture. Ivan Sauer, you produce excellent wheat, and we can praise you for the fact that high-quality dairy products are sold out in Astana at one stroke", Nursultan Nazarbayev noted and gave permission to produce the product.

It is noteworthy that earlier Kazinform reported that scholars of the National Laboratory Astana of Nazarbayev University are developing a synbiotic, which will stir a multimillion-dollar industry of expensive dietary supplements. Daily intake will relieve adults of many age-associated intestinal diseases. Most importantly, it will be absolutely affordable and it is a product that is completely made in Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, today the Kazakh capital hosted a nationwide teleconference with the participation of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard.