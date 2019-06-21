Nursultan Nazarbayev lays time capsule in Almaty
"Almaty is the golden cradle of Kazakhstan. It is the most popular city. It is the centre of knowledge. I have grown up and lived here. Today's event is of great importance for all," Nazarbayev said.
The animal-style petroglyphs of the ancient Saka tribes and the national ornaments in modern interpretation carved into stone closely resembling the ancient petroglyphs underlie the artistic solution of the composition. Such a carving tradition dates back more than 5,000 years. The capsule is made of natural stone. Ancient Saka tribes and Turks believed that stone is a sacred carrier of information able to convey messages to the far future generations.
Such a visual solution reflects historic significance of the Leader of the Nation who built for the past 30 years the prospering independent and reputable state.