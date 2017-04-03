Nursultan Nazarbayev lays wreath to Heydar Aliyev's grave in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the flower-laying ceremony at the Alley of Martyrs and laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During his visit to Baku, Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers to the eternal flame in the Alley of Martyrs dedicated to the heroes of Azerbaijan fallen for the sake of freedom and territorial integrity of the country.



Additionally, President Nazarbayev laid a wreath to the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and his spouse Zarifa Aliyeva.