Nursultan Nazarbayev: Let love never fade away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a speech at the New Year Charity Ball, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There is love for the land, for the nation, for one's family, for a child, for one's parents. Love is a great feeling. Love is Homeland, home, your beloved ones. Let love in your hearts never fade away, do not let it go. Be always healthy and take care," the Head of State said.





The event was attended by prominent politicians, athletes, and comedians.

During the New Year Charity Ball, FC Astana players presented President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with a ball that sent the Astana-based club into the UEFA Europa League round of 32.