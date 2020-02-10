  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev makes several appointments

    18:17, 10 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a number of appointments, Elbasy.kz website informs.

    Thus, Timur Tashimbayev has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

    Kairgeldy Yesseneyev has been appointed as Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

    Azamat Beispekov has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!