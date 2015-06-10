Nursultan Nazarbayev: Mass media, Internet used to incite inter-faith hatred

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today mass media and the Internet are used to incite the inter-faith hatred and its time we put an end to that, President of Kazakhstan said, speaking at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Akorda's official Twitter account says.

"In the 21st century there is no alternative to a candid dialogue in all spheres, be it the political, economic cultural or spiritual one. All opposing parties need to sit down at the negotiating table and find peaceful solution to all conflicts," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted. The Kazakh President emphasized that it is high time for every country and every government to realize that force and power methods cannot resolve any conflict. "Nowadays mass media and the Internet are used to incite the inter-faith hatred and we need to put an end to that," President Nazarbayev added.