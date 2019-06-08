Nursultan Nazarbayev meets ex-President of Croatia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with ex-President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

The Leader of the Nation welcomed the high guest and thanked him for the participation in the oncoming presidential election as an independent observer.



"I would like to thank you for the participation in the election as an observer. You participated in the previous elections and highly praised our work. I am thankful to you," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.