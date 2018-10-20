Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Russian, Uzbek presidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Saryagash, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the informal meeting, the heads of state discussed the topical issues of cooperation between the countries, including in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, the sides considered the issues of interaction between the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Uzbekistan within the CIS and other international organizations. The leaders also exchanged views on the key aspects of the regional and international agenda.