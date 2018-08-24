Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Turkmen Counterpart

TURKMENBASHI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and stressed that today's meeting is of utmost importance, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that regular top-level meetings clearly demonstrate both sides' interest in the further strengthening of the strategic partnership.

"We will discuss issues concerning the basin of the two rivers, the Amu Darya and the Syr Darya, where our countries are located. These rivers give life to our children and grandchildren. It is very important to discuss these problems together," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Recalling that the previous Summit of the Founder-States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was held in 2009, the President of Kazakhstan underlined the timeliness of the Summit in Turkmenistan.

"I closely monitor the development of fraternal Turkmenistan and wish all the best to the Turkmen people," the Leader of Kazakhstan concluded.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov greeted Nursultan Nazarbayev and thanked for accepting the invitation to participate in the IFAS Summit.

"Dear Nursultan Abishevich, I am glad to welcome you in Turkmenistan on the shore of the Caspian Sea that connects our fraternal countries," the President of Turkmenistan addressed his Kazakh counterpart.

Mr. Berdimuhamedov also congratulated the President of Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the 5th Caspian Summit and the signing of the Caspian Sea Convention, an epoch-making document.

The heads of state discussed the issues of implementation of the Roadmap, development of cooperation in the field of transport and transit, as well as regional security issues.

At the end of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the whole nation of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Eid al-Adha.