    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with artist Kamil Mullashev

    17:58, 20 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Kamil Mullashev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

    During the meeting Elbasy highly praised Kamil Mullashev’s merits in the development of domestic sphere of arts and culture.

    Mullashev, in turn, thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for continued support of Kazakhstani culture figures.

    Culture First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Nursultan Nazarbayev
