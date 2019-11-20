Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with artist Kamil Mullashev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Kamil Mullashev, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

During the meeting Elbasy highly praised Kamil Mullashev’s merits in the development of domestic sphere of arts and culture.

Mullashev, in turn, thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for continued support of Kazakhstani culture figures.