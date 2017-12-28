Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Defense Ministry leadership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the senior personnel of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, the press service of Akorda reported.

At the meeting, the military leadership reported to the Head of State on the results of the Kazakh Armed Forces' activities in 2017 regarding strengthening the national defense capability and enhancing combat readiness.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted that the Army has become the guarantor of the territorial integrity, economic prosperity, and strengthening of our state's prestige within 25 years since it was established.

"This year we approved the National Security Strategy, the Military Doctrine, the Armed Forces Development Concept, which specify the areas and goals of further development of the state military establishment. Implementing these documents by 2020, the Armed Forces combat strength is to go up 1.5 times through enhancement of our military's fighting potential. The capabilities of the special-operations forces will triple," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Besides, the Head of State visited the command post of the cyber forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and got familiar with contemporary cybersecurity capabilities of information systems.

At the end of the event, the President of Kazakhstan gave specific instructions on further development of the Kazakh Armed Forces.



