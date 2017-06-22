Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with EBRD President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The meeting was held prior to the start of the 30th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council (FIC). During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of further investment cooperation and implementation of joint projects.



President Nazarbayev noted that the EBRD has invested a lot into infrastructure projects and SMEs in Kazakhstan and stressed it is necessary to further develop economic relations.



Mr Chakrabarti, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet despite his tight working schedule.



The EBRD President expressed hope that Astana EXPO-2017 will boost Kazakhstan's image in the international arena and demonstrate its potential.



Additionally, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Expanded Partnership Agreement.