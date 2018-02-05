Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with head of Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over the Execution of the Republican Budget Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Nurmukhambet Abdibekov reported to the Head of State on the major results achieved by the Accounts Committee in 2017, as well as the targets for the forthcoming period.

Last year, the Committee conducted 25 audits at 354 sites. As a result of auditing activities, of KZT307.3 billion, KZT 198.5 billion was reimbursed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev tasked the Accounts Committee with ensuring proper implementation of the provisions of the Law "On Public Audit and Financial Control".

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of closer assessment of public spending effectiveness and highlighted the need to develop an action framework to prevent violations.

The Head of State underlined the role of the Accounts Committee in ensuring the coordination of the work of the auditing commissions in the regions and in developing guidelines and practices for improving their activities.

At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev set several specific instructions in terms of enhancing the activities of the public audit and financial control authorities in line with the previously adopted laws and regulations, and government programs.