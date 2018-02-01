Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Head of Supreme Judicial Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Judicial Council Anatoliy Smolin, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, Anatoliy Smolin reported to the President on the results achieved by the Supreme Judicial Council in 2017 and the execution of instructions set during the 7th Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the Supreme Judicial Council's work done in terms of personnel selection for raising the quality of administration of justice in the courts.

"We are implementing reforms in judicial sphere to ensure the rule of law. For an unbiased selection of judicial personnel, we have created an autonomous Supreme Judicial Council, which is independent and subordinated to no one," said the President.

In the context of the practical implementation of the 17th step of the Nation Plan, the Head of State emphasized the need to be guided by the principle of meritocracy in selecting candidates for the position of a judge.

"This should result in high-quality personnel selection. It is necessary to appoint only the best ones - those who would take fair decisions. Only then, people will apply to a court to protect their rights," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Besides, Anatoliy Smolin reported to the Head of State on the promising areas of the activities being carried out, including in the furtherance of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", and on shaping the composition of the examining courts established within the framework of the law enforcement reform.

Summarizing the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.