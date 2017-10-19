Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with interior minister of Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Having welcomed the guest, the Head of State highlighted the particular significance of the interstate cooperation established between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"This year we mark 26 years since we gained independence. Over this time, we have been making every efforts to build fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia. We are grateful to you for the support you have provided during the construction of our capital Astana," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Moreover, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the importance of establishing the ties between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries amid the threat of global terrorism and extremism.

For his part, the KSA Minister of Interior conveyed greetings of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the President of Kazakhstan, and emphasized that Saudi Arabia is also interested in further enhancement and development of the productive bilateral cooperation.