Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with members of CIS Council of Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with members of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Astana on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Participating in the meeting were prime ministers of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov, Belarus Sergei Rumas, Kyrgyzstan Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev, Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Russia Dmitry Medvedev, First Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Goçmyrat Myradow, and Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.



Having greeted the heads of the CIS member states' delegations, President Nazarbayev especially stressed the importance of the session in terms of strengthening of cooperation in CIS.



Nursultan Nazarbayev went on to note that the session will contribute to further development of mutually profitable relations and the importance of development of trade and economic ties between the CIS member states.



"Over more than 25 years the CIS has proved to be a full-fledged organization and managed to preserve the historic ties between our peoples. Today our interaction within the Commonwealth has become of higher value. Mutual trade in the CIS space continues to demonstrate robust growth. Last year the trade turnover made $ 164 billion, increasing by 25%," said the Kazakh leader.



During the session, President Nazarbayev reminded of the outcomes of the previous sessions of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government and the CIS Council of the Heads of State.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President pointed out the need to carry out practical work on the implementation of the proposals put forward at the CIS Council of the Heads of Government.



Nursultan Nazarbayev believes implementation of those initiatives will not only boost economic growth, but also help strengthen friendly and stable relations between our countries.



Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Dmitry Medvedev took the floor at the session as well.