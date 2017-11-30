Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Sooronbai Zheenbekov in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within an official visit to Belarus, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a bilateral meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Zheenbekov at the request of the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Firstly, I sincerely congratulated Sooronbai Sharipovich on the election victory. Secondly, we agreed to restore all fraternal ties between the two countries. It is in the interests of both peoples. We all know why such border situation happened," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the reporters after the meeting.

The Head of State said that within the next day or two, the delegation of the Kyrgyz Government will arrive in Kazakhstan in order to discuss the roadmap aimed at solving the issues that have arisen between the two countries.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also highlighted that upon that, the border in Korday will be temporarily opened as was requested by the Kyrgyz President. Both sides will establish control - three people representing Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Eurasian Economic Union will inspect each cargo, but they will let cargoes pass. The same control will be set on the Chinese border.

Besides, the President said he invited Sooronbai Zheenbekov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan so that to make the things better between the two countries.

For his part, the President of Kyrgyzstan stressed that he wishes the very best to fraternal Kazakhstan.

"We discussed the current problems and made the decision. The governments of the two countries will make up the roadmap. Following that, many issues will be solved. We decided that we can not do without the border control by the EAEU, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. I asked, and [they] opened the border for us. I have assumed the responsibility. There are many issues, we will solve them together. Thank you, Nursultan Abishevich," said Sooronbai Zheenbekov.