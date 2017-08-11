Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Swiss counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the President of Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard at the opening ceremony of Swiss day at Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform has learned from Akorda press service.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his gratitude to Swiss President for taking part in the ceremony and congratulated the Swiss side on the country's National Day celebrated on August 1.

President Nazarbayev noted the well-established relations between the two countries and expressed hope for further strengthening of economic and political ties, adding that Kazakhstan views Switzerland as a very important partner in Europe. According to him, trade tutnover between the countries is steadily increasing and today Kazakhstan is interested in Swiss investments.



Doris Leuthard, in turn, thanked Mr. Nazarbayev for the warm welcome and congratulated him on hosting the EXPO-2017 exhibition. She added that, in her opinion, the Astana International Financial Center that Kazakhstan is planning to establish at the EXPO site after the exhibition, has great prospects for success and confirmed that Swiss businessmen are interested in deepening relations with Kazakhstan.