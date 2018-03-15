Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with the head of Turkmen Mejlis Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of Turkmenistan's Mejlis Committee for Legislation Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his greetings to the President of Turkmenistan and wished him success in work.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of strengthening and developing the bilateral dialogue between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan received a personal message from President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.