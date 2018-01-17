  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

    22:30, 17 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

     

    In addition, the Kazakh дeader and the U.S. Vice President highlighted the importance of strengthening and further expansion of political and economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan UN Security Council Kazakhstan and USA President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!