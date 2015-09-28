Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Cisco Systems CEO John Chambers

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM In the course of his trip to New York President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with CEO of Cisco Systems John Chambers.

The parties discussed the issues of further development of the activity of the transnational company in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to the cooperation in innovations and high technology spheres. The President noted the importance of enhancement of interaction with Cisco Systems, a large company with more than 70 thousand employees. John Chambers said the solutions of the company may be widely applied in creation of "smart cities", improvement of various processes in education, healthcare and security.