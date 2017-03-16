Nursultan Nazarbayev met with representatives of Kazakh and foreign media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today President of Kazakhstan met with representatives of Kazakhstani and foreign mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Head of State answered the most topical questions regarding current agenda. The participants discussed a number of aspects of the economy transformation in the framework of the "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", as well as mesusres on combating corruption, current state of political modernization, Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and other significant topics.

The meeting was attended by journalists of Kazakhstan, Khabar and MIR TV channels, as well as Aikyn newspaper, Esquire magazine, and Kazinform news agency.

The full version of the meeting will be broadcasted by the central television channels and will also be available on Kazinform's website.