Nursultan Nazarbayev: Nijat Rahimov justified hopes of Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated weightlifter Nijat Rahimov on winning the Olympic gold in Rio, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"The people of Kazakhstan were impatiently waiting for your performance on the Olympic stage. Your talent, determination and will helped you to come out on top and win the first Olympic gold for the Kazakhstan team. Undoubtedly, your victory will be a great example for many young athletes of the country," the letter of congratulation of the President reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also wished Nijat future victories and achievements.