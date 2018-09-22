Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over death of Vietnamese president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, the press service of Akorda says.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the death of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Tran Dai Quang.

"Expressing our sorrow for your grievous loss during these difficult days, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late president.

Tran Dai Quang devoted his entire life to the development and prosperity of Vietnam, to the enhancement of its international prestige. The citizens of Kazakhstan will remember him as a prominent figure who made a substantial contribution to the strengthening of friendly and partnership relations between our countries," the telegram reads.