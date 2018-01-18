Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over horrific bus accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his condolences to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the tragic death of Uzbek citizens in a passenger bus fire accident in Aktobe region, the press service of Akorda reports.

"On behalf of the nation of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish those injured a speedy recovery and return to their families," the telegram of condolences reads.

In addition, by the order of the Kazakh President, the Government Commission was established to clarify the circumstances and causes of the accident.