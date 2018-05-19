Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences to Cuban leader over plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Council of State of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the press service of Akorda reported.

With deep sorrow, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan learned the news about the multiple people killed as the passenger plane crashed near Havana.

"In this tragic moment, expressing our sorrow for your grievous loss, we, on behalf of the nation of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, extend our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and to the entire nation of Cuba.

I wish those injured a speedy recovery and return to their families," the telegram reads.