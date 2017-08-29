Nursultan Nazarbayev offers to host nuclear security summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has proposed holding a global Nuclear Security Summit in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, it is still undetermined about the next global nuclear security summit initiated by the United States. "I personally participated in several such forums. Kazakhstan is ready to initiate the renewal of the global nuclear security summit to be held here in our capital, Astana," the Head of State said at the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank building opening ceremony in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Recall, the first nuclear security summit was held in Washington in April 2010. Representatives of 47 countries, including 38 heads of state and government, attended it. In addition, the leaders of such international organizations as the UN, the IAEA, and the EU participated in the summit. The summit discussed the issues of enhancing the nuclear security and preventing the threat of nuclear terrorism, as well as the specific actions to completely secure the storage of nuclear materials in the future.