Nursultan Nazarbayev on how mentor influenced his life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released an excerpt from a documentary about Nursultan Nazarbayev's student years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the video, the President recollects his mentor, Dmitriy Pogorelov, one of the professors of the metallurgy students who studied in Dneprodzerzhinsk (now Kamianske, Ukraine).

"Dmitry Izotovich was the very person who showed me the road to the future. I can definitely say that everything that I found here laid the foundation for my future life," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the interview.

According to the Head of State's remembrances, Dmitriy Pogorelov could easily tell for each of his students what a person he or she is and what is capable of. Back in the day, he predicted Nursultan Nazarbayev's fate as a Prime Minister.