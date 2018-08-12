Nursultan Nazarbayev on importance of agreements signed

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Summing up the results of the 5th Caspian Summit, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the importance of the agreements signed in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized, the Caspian Sea becomes a peace zone, where each state respects the sovereignty of its neighbor. The territory of the Caspian Sea, except for the 10-mile zone, becomes a free fishing zone based on quotas. The passage of transit vessels sailing to other seas will be free. The Caspian littoral countries will be able to use subsoil within their borders. Pipelines will be laid in the Caspian Sea in line with the environmental requirements.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also said that the countries have reached military arrangements having a positive impact on the regional stability. The arrangements will also stimulate trade, increase investment attractiveness. The countries intensify the efforts in the fight against illegal fishing.