Nursultan Nazarbayev: People once again gave credence to Nur Otan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to24.kz, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the headquarters of Nur Otan party around midnight.

At the end of the announcement of exit-poll results, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the population for placing confidence in the party. The Kazakh leader noted that the elections were held openly. The snap parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan in a quiet atmosphere. There were no incidents.

Recall that the Central Election Commission registered 127 candidates representing Nur Otan party for Majilis deputy seats and more than 3 thousand candidates for maslikhats' deputies. In addition, 16 regional and 208 territorial election headquarters were involved in the electoral campaign. Their structure includes more than 4 thousand activists and supporters.

