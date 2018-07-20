Nursultan Nazarbayev personally condoles with Denis Ten's parents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The death of Denis Ten shocked the people of Kazakhstan, Kazakh President's Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai told Kazinform correspondent about the reaction of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the tragic death of the Kazakh figure skater.

"With deep sorrow and much regret, the Head of State learned the news about the tragic death of Denis Ten, young, gifted, with a lot of energy, new plans and hopes, beautiful man who was respected and loved in many countries of the world and especially in his Homeland, Kazakhstan.

The President immediately sent a telegram of condolences to the family and friends of the athlete, who, over the course of his short but bright life, did a lot for the national figure skating development and the rise of the Kazakh sport as a whole. Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev personally expressed his sincere condolences to Denis Ten's parents, who brought up a wonderful son, a true patriot who set a worthy example for our youth.

The Head of State said that the untimely death of Denis is a grievous, irreparable loss for his family and friends, and for the entire country. Expressing the words of support and sympathy for the parents of the figure skater, the President of Kazakhstan assured them that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Aidos Ukibai said.