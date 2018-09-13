Nursultan Nazarbayev points to short route for grain export to Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on leaders of large companies of Turkey to invest in Kazakhstan's agricultural industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The agricultural sector of Kazakhstan is considered to be the largest industry. We are implementing a program for the development of the agro-industrial complex. The program covers government support for agricultural producers. Its main objective is to increase, via new technologies, the production and processing of agricultural products, and to export them," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized at the meeting with Turkey's top entrepreneurs.

In this regard, Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the Turkish companies to get involved in implementing projects in the agricultural sector.

"As you know, Kazakhstan is one of the major countries exporting grain. This year the harvest is good, there is an opportunity. Therefore, exporting grain and flour to Turkey, it is necessary to take advantage of new opportunities of transporting through the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus. I hope the ministers of our countries will consider this possibility," the Head of State concluded.