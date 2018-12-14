Nursultan Nazarbayev presents Literature and Art Prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented today the State Prize in Literature and Art, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Poet Tynyshtykbek Abdikakimov received the State Prize in Literature and Art for his collection of poems and ballads "Alqongyr Duniye" ("A Diverse World").

The other recipients of the State Prize are Akushtap Bakhtygereyeva for the collection of poems and ballads "Ana Syry" ("Mother's Thoughts") and Utegen Oralbayev for the collection of poems "Shuaqty Shaq" ("Bright Time").

For the feature film "The Road to Mother", the State Prize was awarded to General Producer Aliya Nazarbayeva, Director Akan Satayev, Screenwriter Timur Zhaksylykov, actress Altynai Nogerbek, and actor Adil Akhmetov.

The award was also given to the following persons for "Abai" Opera: Head of the opera production team Toleubek Alpiyev, soloist Sundet Baigozhin, and Director of the Astana Opera House Galym Akhmedyarov.