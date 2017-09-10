Nursultan Nazarbayev proposes to create Islamic G20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to create a forum of 15 advanced countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the G20 format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I think we need to create a forum, like G-20, an informal group for the development of science and economy in the Islamic world. From the advanced 15 states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, we could create an OIC-15. Because the development of science and technology is very important for us and in this regard, we must continue to develop fruitful cooperation with Western countries. This will facilitate the development of the entire Islamic world. We must develop relations between the Islamic religion and representatives of other religions, therefore, we should hold such forums regularly, as these meetings bring the Islamic world closer to the West," the President said at the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana.

Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the participants to abandon stereotypes that lead to misunderstanding. In this regard, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience in preserving interethnic and inter-confessional peace.

"As you know, there are many ethnic groups in our country and we live in peace and friendship. For 14 years we have been holding the Congresses of leaders of the world and traditional religions where representatives of different confessions meet. And I would like to invite all of you to the sixth congress, which will be held in 2018," said the President.

As it was reported on September 10-10 Astana is hosting the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology with the participation of the heads of several states. The Summit will determine priorities, goals, and objectives in the field of science, technology and innovation development in the OIC member states. The idea of convening the summit was proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the OIC Summit in Istanbul in 2016. The Summit's theme is "Science, Technology, Innovation and Modernization in the Islamic World".