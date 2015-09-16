Nursultan Nazarbayev proposes to hold the next forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to hold the next forum of interregional cooperation between Russian and Kazakhstan in Astana. It is expected that the next forum will be devoted to transport and logistics potential.

"We are implementing a major infrastructural program in Kazakhstan worth $ 14 billion. We are repairing and constructing 7,000 kilometers of new roads, railways. We are upgrading all airports and ports in the Caspian Sea," said Nursultan Nazarbayev at a plenary session of the XII forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in Sochi. Thus, the President informed that the next forum, themed "The development of transport and logistics potential of the Eurasian space", is expected to be carried out in the city of Astana.