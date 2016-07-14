ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin, the press service of the Akorda informs.

At the meeting Sergey Kulagin reported the Head of State on the main indicators of social and economic development of the region, progress in implementation of the key state programs and on the future plans.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the necessity to continue work on support of small and medium-sized business within "Nurly Zhol" Program in order to increase the volume of production and creation of new jobs. Besides, the President noted the importance of timely preparation for the heating season at a high level.

The Governor of Akmola region informed that as a result of the first half of the year the region ensured the growth of the indicators in the real sector. The index of the actual volume reached 106.5% in the industry, which is the top figure in the country in this sphere.

According to Kulagin, 62 projects have been implemented in the region, which allowed to create 6 thousand jobs within the Industrialization Map. It is planned to launch 20 more projects by the yearend.

Besides, Sergey Kulagin reported on the work conducted within development of the food safety belt around Astana and on the launch of several new projects.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.