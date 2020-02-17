  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev received newly appointed Deputy PM

    19:11, 17 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded the newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister that he will be responsible for the implementation of the programs aimed at the development of a number of spheres, including healthcare, education and employment.

    Nazarbayev pointed to the need to sustain the dialogue with the people of Kazakhstan and explain what measures are taken to implement the abovementioned programs.

    It bears to remind that Mr. Tugzhanov was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on February 11, 2020.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!